La Grande man arrested near Prineville on drugs, weapon charges

A La Grande man was arrested on drugs and weapon charges Sunday after a traffic stop near Prineville, according to Oregon State Police.

An OSP trooper pulled over a Cadillac STS driven by 35-year-old Anthony Mailman around 10 a.m.

Mailman was arrested for not having a driver’s license, giving false information to a police officer, and a warrant for a parole violation, according to a release from OSP.

Meanwhile, an OSP drug dog alerted the trooper of the presence of drugs in the car.

Troopers found about 5.9 grams of suspected crystal meth, scales and a loaded revolver concealed in the car, according to OSP.

Mailman was lodged in the Crook County Jail on additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth, distribution of meth and manufacture of meth, according to OSP.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.