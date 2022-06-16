400,000 bottles of acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen recalled

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 400,000 bottles of acetaminophen, aspirin and ibuprofen sold under the Kroger and Walgreens brand names are being recalled because they don’t meet child resistant tampering requirements.

The recalls involve:

Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen — About 137,300 bottles are affected in this recall

UPC number 311917218090 and Lot numbers P2100627, P2100671, P2100672, P2100689 P2100747, P2100859 (each with expiration date Nov-2022) and P2200050 (with expiration date Jan-2023)

Kroger Brand Acetaminophen, Asprin and Ibuprofen — About 269,750 bottles are affected in this recall.

There are two Acetaminophen recalls involving Kroger Brand.

The first comes in a red, white, and yellow label that states, Kroger, Acetaminophen, Arthritis Pain, Extended-Release, Tablets USP, 650 mg, 225 extended-release tablets. The bottle has a red continuous thread gear closure. UPC number 0004126001284 and lot numbers P2100890, P2100891, P2100992 (each with expiration date Aug-2023) and P2101010 (with expiration date Apr-2023) are included in this recall.



The second has red, a white and gray label that states Kroger, Acetaminophen, Extended-Release Tablets USP, 650mg, Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer, 100 caplets. The bottle has a white continuous thread closure. The UPC number is 0004126001287 with the batch codes AC45463, AC38213 or AC30682



Aspirin: The bottle has a green and yellow label that states Kroger, Low Dose, Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release Tablets / Pain Reliever, 300 enteric coated tablets. There is a green continuous thread gear closure. UPC 0004126001295 and Lot numbers A077J, F032H, F035H, J011H and K031H



Ibuprofen: The bottle has a blue and white label that states Kroger, Ibuprofen, Capsules, 200 mg Pain Reliever / Fever Reducer, 160 softgels. There is a blue continuous thread gear closure. UPC 0004126001298 and Lot numbers FH1163, C11044, C11047, C11064, C11065, C11079, C11084



Anyone who has these are urged to make sure they are in a place no children can get to them. Click on each link for details on how to contact the companies involved for refund or replacement.

There have been no reports of injuries due to these recalls.

