Kroger, Albertsons to sell 49 Oregon stores to Piggly Wiggly owner for merger

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Albertsons and Kroger will sell off 49 of their stores in Oregon as they try to get approval from regulators for their proposed merger.

In a joint statement, the two entities said they will sell some stores, private-label brands and other assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC. That’s the owner of the Piggly Wiggly franchise, among others.

Albertsons owns several brands including Safeway. Kroger owns Fred Meyer and other store brands.

A Kroger representative told Central Oregon Daily News that Fred Meyer stores are not affected “at this time.”

Kroger would not give specific locations being sold.

“Because we are still in the regulatory process, we are not in a position at this time to share the specific locations that will be divested to continue serving the community under a different owner. We anticipate being able to share these details closer to closing,” a Kroger spokesperson said in response to a request made to Albertsons for information.

Here’s a geographical look at where the closures will take place: