▶️ Oregon artist Kristy Kún displays textile art at Sisters Library

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Sisters Library unveiled some new art installations and held an artist reception on Saturday afternoon.

Oregon artist’s large-scale art is constructed of hand-made felt and fiber.

The piece will grace the walls of the Sisters Library’s newly renovated community room.

The public had a chance to meet Kún to discuss her work and get a first look at the installation.

Unique art installations are planned for every library in Deschutes County.

The Deschutes Public Library is still seeking submissions for artwork.

Interested artists can learn more and apply through the CaFÉ (Call for Entry) website at https://dpl.pub/call-for-art

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Board and Brush is instructor-led DIY art studio to bring out your creativity

RELATED: Bend’s St. Francis Catholic Church renovation makes significant progress