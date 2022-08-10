▶️ Redmond City Councilor Clark-Endicott not running for re-election

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond city councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott announces she will not run for her position this November.

Clark-Endicott has been on the council since January 2019. She also served on the Redmond Planning Commission.

There are three council positions up for election this year

Candidates must be at least 18 years or older, registered to vote and must be a Redmond resident for a minimum of one year before election date.

The last day to file for candidacy is August 30.

