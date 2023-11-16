Kotek ‘feeling positive’ about latest Oregon revenue forecast

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Governor Tina Kotek says Oregon’s economy continues to stabilize after looking at the quarterly revenue forecast.

She says the forecast is good news for working families and businesses across the state.

Kotek adds to continue moving in the right direction, she believes Oregonians must continue addressing housing production, the addiction crisis, and childcare access.

She says she plans to work on these issues with legislators during the 2024 session.

