▶️ Kotek endorses Janelle Bynum for Oregon’s 5th District

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has thrown her endorsement in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District to fellow Democrat and state Rep. Janelle Bynum.

Bynum is running for the Democratic nomination against Jamie McLeod-Skinner of Terrebonne. McLeod-Skinner ran for Congress in 2018, falling to Republican Rep. Greg Walden in the 2nd District general election. She ran again in 2022, losing to Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th District.

National elections forecasters are expecting the race for Oregon’s 5th District to be one of the closest in the country. Due to redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census, the district that runs through much of Central Oregon and up to the suburbs of Portland is seen as a toss-up.

“Who we send to Congress to represent Oregon is incredibly important, especially now when our values are under attack at the federal level,” Kotek wrote in her announcement, according to the Bynum campaign. “Oregonians deserve a leader who shares their beliefs and puts our families before politics when it matters most. That’s why we need to elect Janelle – a leader with the tenacity, compassion, and commitment to deliver real results for Oregon families. With a bipartisan track record in the state house to prove it – on everything from gun violence prevention and affordable housing initiatives to reproductive rights – Janelle is the type of change we need to see in DC. She’ll give Oregon families the representation they deserve in the halls of Congress.”

You can find a full list of McLeod-Skinner’s endorsements at this link. Endorsements for Bynum can be found here.

