Kotek claims victory in race for governor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Democrat Tina Kotek has announced victory over Republican opponent Christine Drazen in the race for Oregon Governor.

Below is a statement from the Kotek campaign:

[Portland, OR] – The Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting have projected that Democrat Tina Kotek has won the race to become Oregon’s next Governor.

After reviewing additional returns that were posted throughout the afternoon and earlier this evening, the Kotek campaign released the following statement from Tina:

“Oregon faces major challenges, and I look forward to getting to work to solve them. I promise to be a Governor for all of Oregon. I will start by working tirelessly to deliver results on issues of shared concern across our state: housing and homelessness, access to mental health and addiction treatment, helping our students succeed, and supporting small businesses.

“I ask Oregonians – no matter who you voted for in this election – to believe in our state, to stay engaged, and to help figure out solutions together.

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state.”