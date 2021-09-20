Kôr Community Land Trust plans new affordable homeownership cluster

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BEND, OR — Kôr Community Land Trust, a nonprofit that creates sustainable, affordable homeownership communities for Central Oregon’s workforce, is opening the application process for their second cluster of homes on October 1.

Kôr’s second community of five homes, named Crescita, is located at 2500 NE 8th Street in Bend’s Orchard District.

The homes are 936 s.f., 1-bedroom, 1.5 bath, with a flex space. (office, guest, etc.).

These single-family cottage-style homes will be available for occupancy in late 2022.

They will be sold using the Community Land Trust model of individually owned homes on trust-owned land to households who make between 40% and 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

The homes are designed to net-zero energy standards and feature solar panels, an energy-efficient building envelope, LED lighting and energy-efficient mechanicals.

This is Kôr’s second community developed in partnership with Housing Works of Central Oregon.

Interested applicants can see if they may qualify by visiting the Program details page on Kôr’s website and filling out a short interest form.

Applicants are required to attend an information session.

Sign-ups for these sessions can be accessed at Kôr’s website.

Interested applicants will receive a code once they attend an information session that allows them to fill out the entire homebuyer application.

Applications will be accepted from October 1, 2021 until November 13, 2021 and all qualified applicants will be entered into a housing lottery.

Recipients of each home will be notified by the end of November 2021.

Dates and locations of information sessions: