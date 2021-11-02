Kôr Community Land Trust breaks ground on new housing development

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Kôr Community Land Trust officially broke ground on their second housing development at noon Tuesday.

The “Crescita” development will be a net-zero, affordable housing community located at 2500 NE 8th St. in Bend.

Each 936 sq. ft. home will have one bedroom, a flex space, and 1.5 bathrooms.

They will also feature solar panels to keep utility costs low.

“Our homeowner’s utility bills are as low as $10 per month because of the energy efficiency savings,” Executive Director Jackie Keogh said. “So not only are our homeowners having access to energy-efficient technologies they wouldn’t have, they also have the financial savings that comes with net-zero homes.”

Kôr is currently accepting applications through Nov. 13 for those looking to purchase a home in the community.

Those earning between 40% and 120% Area Median Income (AMI) are allowed to apply.

Crescita was designed by Full Circle and developed by Kôr Community Land Trust, in partnership with Housing Works.

Funding was made possible by the City of Bend, Oregon Housing and Community Services, Washington Federal Bank, Meyer Memorial Trust and a number of local donors.

For more information, visit Kôr Community Land Trust’s website at korlandtrust.org.