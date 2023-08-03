▶️ Spontaneous combustion fire at Knott Landfill compost facility

Deschutes County said nobody was injured in the fire at the compost facility. Bend Fire and Rescue along with Republic Services and Deschutes County staff worked to knock the fire down. No buildings were damaged.

The fire was still smoldering Thursday, the county said. Knott Landfill will stay open, but yard debris, wood waste and sod collection will be temporarily diverted from the composting facility to another portion of the landfill.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.