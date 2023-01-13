▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes.

“Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\

Knott Landfill is set to reach capacity in 2029. It is Deschutes County’s only landfill.

Thirteen potential locations under consideration were announced last month. They include one northeast of Redmond; Two east of Bend near the Badlands and another just south of the Badlands; Five near Pine Mountain; Two east of Brothers near Highway 20 and two more east of Hampton.

Neighbors say a new landfill should be out of the way of existing neighborhoods and far from potential future development.

“You’d wanna move it out past any possibilities of development which would be at least to the end of Rickard (Road),” the resident said. “You’ve got farmlands out there, so you’d go farther than that.”

But the sentiment on the location isn’t unanimous.

“I’m pretty much leaning in favor of it,” neighbor Robert Marvos said.

Marvos lives a bit further away from the proposed landfill site, but close enough that he received a flyer urging to take action against the proposal. When asked if he’d have a different opinion if he lived closer, he said he probably wouldn’t.

“The Knott Landfill is filled up and needs to be replaced,” Marvos said. “We have to think more as a unified group of people and not just individuals.”

A meeting is being held at the Deschutes County Road Department on Jan 17 from 9-11 a.m. It is open to the public where people will be able to voice their objections, or their approvals.