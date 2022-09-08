Knott Landfill half-off compost sale happening through September

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Knott Landfill in Bend is having its big half-off compost sale this month.

The sale runs through Sept. 30. It happens seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Soilbuilder is $11 per cubic yard. Biofine is $14 per cubic yard.

The half-off yard debris disposal comes in a few weeks. It will be 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. On Oct. 29-31 and 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1-5.

The cost for yard debris drop off during this event is $2 per cubic yard.

