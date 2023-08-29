▶️ Following walkout, 5 state senators sue for right to run for re-election

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon’s republican senators have come together to sue the Oregon secretary of state.

Following the 10-day republican walkout in the senate, the secretary of state ruled that due to Measure-113, they are not eligible to run for re-election.

Five of those senators, including Tim Knopp of District 27 – Bend, are suing for the right to run.

Central Oregon Daily tried reaching out to Senator Knopp, however he was unavailable for comment Monday.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Oregon senators who walked out barred from running in 2024, Sec. of State says

RELATED: Knopp reflects on legislative session, re-election prospects under Measure 113

RELATED: Bend’s Tim Knopp among Oregon GOP walkout senators making reelection plans