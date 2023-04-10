Suspect in Washington double homicide captured in Jefferson County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said a suspect wanted in a double homicide in Washington state was captured in Central Oregon Sunday.

JCSO said it received information early Sunday morning that John Scott Raczykowski, 29, was believed to be at an address of SE McTaggart Road.

According to a post on the JCSO Facebook page, the alert was related to a double homicide case in Klickitat County, Wash.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) was activated.

After a short standoff, Raczykowski was taken into custody without incident. The Jefferson County Jail register indicated Monday he was being held on two counts of murder and for being a fugitive from another state.

According to a March 20 Facebook post by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Raczykowski was wanted in connection with the the deaths of two people whose bodies were found burned on the Yakama Nation Tribal Reservation in the area of Toppenish, Wash. last month.

Klickitat County said Raczykowski was almost captured in Sherman County, Oregon., three weeks ago. But he left about 20 minutes before SWAT teams arrived.