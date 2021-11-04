Klamath Falls woman arrested on homicide charges; infant daughter overdosed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Klamath Falls woman has been arrested on manslaughter and homicide charges in connection with the death of her infant daughter, according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelsey Rose Randall, 24, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Public Information Officer Brandon Fowler said the death was reported on July 28th when deputies responded with paramedics to a home in the 19500 block of Main Avenue in Bly.

Deputies arrived on the scene and started an investigation into the death of the 18-month-old girl.

Fowler said an autopsy was performed and toxicology samples were collected and revealed the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

The investigation continues and additional charges could be filed, Fowler said.