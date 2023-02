by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Lake of the Woods Resort in Klamath Falls is hosting an ice fishing festival Saturday so you can learn to fish through the ice.

There will be ice fishing experts teaching different skills from bait making to ice safety.

Then on Sunday, there will be an ice fishing derby.

The event is free and open to people of all ages and is being held in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

You can sign up at this link.