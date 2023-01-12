Klamath Falls man suspected of embezzling $18,000 from school booster club

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Klamath Falls man has been arrested, suspected of embezzling $18,000 from an elementary school booster club.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said Ezekiel Guy Johnson, 33, was arrested following an investigation into missing funds from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Johnson served as vice president and treasurer of the club from Sept. 2019 – Sept. 2022, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation revealed that Johnson used the embezzled funds for personal expenses and gambling at a local poker club, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked into the Klamath County Jail on an initial charge of Aggravated Theft I.

A check of the jail register Thursday did not indicate that Johnson was still there and a check of court records indicate no formal charges have been filed.

The sheriff’s office said booster clubs are organized and operated by parents of students and that they often raise money to provide supplemental opportunities and materials for their students.

