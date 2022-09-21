Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Klamath County woman who disappeared Tuesday, days after her estranged boyfriend allegedly tried to abduct her by force, was found late Tuesday night. Her boyfriend escaped capture by deputies.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that Molly May Swedenskey was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday by responding deputies at the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult.

The sheriff’s office said her boyfriend, Eric Patrick Koon, drove south on U.S. 97 at speeds over 100 mph. Deputies and Oregon State Police were able to stop the vehicle using spike strips near milepost 222.

KCSO says Koon took off on foot into the woods, armed with a handgun. After several hours of searching, law enforcement was unable to find him.

KCSO says anyone who sees Koon should not approach him. Call 911 instead.

Swedenskey was abducted by Koon on Sunday, KCSO said in its initial alert, but she was able to get free and call for help.

Then on Tuesday afternoon, her family reported her missing. Two children, both under the age of two, were left behind at her home.

Koon is 19 and has a felony warrant for a previous assault, KCSO says. He now is under probable cause for kidnapping and burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

His mental state is unknown, KCSO says.

KCSO says Koon has turned off his cell phone and has cut off communication with his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 541-850-5380.