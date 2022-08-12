Deputies: People flee into woods as 2 marijuana grow ops busted in Klamath Co.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it busted a marijuana grow operation at two locations. Thousands of illegal plants were discovered and deputies believe hundreds of thousands of gallons of water were illegally used.

See the full statement from Klamath County below. And watch this report by Central Oregon Daily News’ Allen Schauffler about the growing illegal marijuana grow industry in Central Oregon, many of which are run by international cartels using trafficked labor.

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at the two properties located near Beatty, Oregon. Surveillance of both locations showed numerous temporary greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation.

Upon arrival, several people fled on foot into the wooded area and were not located. Deputies proceeded with executing the search warrants and after confirming both sites were illegally producing marijuana, deputies oversaw the complete destruction of the plants and grow operation.

Both locations yielded a combined total of 13,300 illegal marijuana plants in various stages of maturity. Also discovered was the illegal use of ground water to irrigate the marijuana. It is estimated that over 600,000 gallons of water, over several months, was illegally used to grow this amount of marijuana.

This case was the result of an extensive investigation into illegal/black market marijuana growing operations. Deputies believe that the illegal product was destined for markets outside the area and carries an estimated value in excess of $60 Million.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Klamath County Solid Waste, Klamath County Code Enforcement, Oregon Medical Marijuana Program, Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon State Waster Master.