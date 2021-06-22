Klamath Co. traffic stop leads to seizure of nearly 60 lbs. of meth, cocaine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A traffic stop in Klamath County Saturday led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of nearly 60 pounds of meth and cocaine and more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl pills.

Troopers pulled over a car around 7:15 p.m. for failing to stay in its lane.

During the traffic stop, troopers noticed signs of criminal activity and conducted a search of the car.

Troopers found 55.1 pounds of meth, 2.2 pounds of cocaine and 1,027 grams of suspected fentanyl pills.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Daniel Ponce Gonzalez from Yakima, Wash. and the passenger was identified as 20-year-old Benjamin Madrigal Birrueta of Madera, Calif.

Ponce Gonzalez and Madrigal Birrueta were taken to the Klamath County Jail for Unlawful Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession and Delivery of Cocaine, Unlawful Possession and Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Forged Instrument.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by Agents from the Medford Offices of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration.