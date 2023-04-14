HCSO holding ‘Kitten Shower’ Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With kitten season on the horizon, the Humane Society of Central Oregon is having a special event.

The family-friendly event is a great chance for anyone interested in fostering the nearly 300 newborn or orphaned kittens they expect this year at the shelter.

HCSO is holding a Kitten Shower 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, but kitten shower gifts are welcome and can be found here.

The most-needed items are non-clumping Litter, Royal Canin Mom & Baby Cat Food (Wet & Dry), Breeder’s Edge Foster Care Kitten Milk Replacer, Miracle Nipples (mini + original sizes), Fragrance Free Baby Wipes, and Snuggle Safe Disc Warmers.

HCSO says the springtime often comes with an influx in kittens.

HCSO is located at 61170 S.E. 27th St. in Bend 97702.