▶️ Kitten shower at Humane Society of Central Oregon

A twist on the typical ‘baby shower,’ the Humane Society of Central Oregon held a ‘Kitten Shower’ on Saturday.

With kitten season quickly approaching, HSCO expects almost 300 kittens under their roof. This is the largest influx of kittens in almost 7 years.

From games to themed snacks, the kitten shower was a success. Families showed up with donations of litter and food, and even got to cuddle with fuzzy little friends.

If you missed the shower this weekend, the Humane Society is still in need of donations. You can use their Amazon wishlist to have donations shipped to them directly, or you can drop off donations in person.

HCSO is located at 61170 S.E. 27th St. in Bend 97702.