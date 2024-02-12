Sunday night kitchen fire in Deschutes River Woods causes thousands in damages

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire Department was dispatched to a kitchen fire in Deschutes River Woods Sunday night around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities say the occupant and his dogs evacuated the home safely.

The fire spread to the roof and attic, causing an estimated $15,000 in damages.

Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires in the country. Bend Fire shared these safety tips to help prevent cooking fires:

Cook with Caution

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don’t use the stove or stove top.

Stay in the kitchen while you are cooking. If you leave the kitchen for even a short time, turn off the stove and oven.

If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or broiling food, check it regularly; remain in the home while food is cooking and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking. Unattended cooking is leading cause of cooking fires in America.

Keep anything that can catch fire – oven mits, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains – away from the cook top.

If You Have a Cooking Fire…