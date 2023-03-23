▶️ Chinese students invent robotic lips for remote kissing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Inspired by the isolation couples felt during China’s lockdowns in the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of Chinese graduates have created a robotic silicone device to allow people to kiss, despite being separated.

The device, named ‘Long Lost Touch’ in English, was made by Beijing-based company Siweifushe, and it records users’ kiss data through motion sensors and sends it to a paired device far away. The machine can warm up slightly as the user kisses, giving it a more authentic touch.

Zhao Jianbo, the man behind the invention, said he first came up with the idea when he was in a relationship during COVID-19 and he could not see his girlfriend often due to strict and lengthy lockdowns. Then a student at the Beijing Film Academy, he decided to focus his graduate project on solving the lack of physical intimacy in video calls and later set up the company. They released their first product on January 22 this year, priced at around 260 yuan (approx. 38 USD).

Two weeks after its release, the company had sold over 3,000 kissing machines and received about 20,000 orders, Zhao told Reuters.

To use the device, users must download an app, pair two kissing machines, and plug the lip-shaped device into the charging port of their smartphone which they use to video call.

The device, meanwhile, brought both intrigue and absurdity to residents in Beijing.

“I think it won’t help, and I think it’s really perverted to buy this kind of thing,” local resident surnamed Huang told Reuters after watching a video showing a user get acclimated with the device.

“It cannot solve the problem of long-distance (relationships). Like a daily video call might be (more) helpful,” she added.

Comments on China’s social media Weibo also expressed concerns that the device and its app may spread erotic content online, which is under tight scrutiny in China. The company’s founder promised to reinforce regulations but conceded there is little they can do in how people use the device.

The idea of kissing remotely is not new. Researchers at The University of Electro-Communications in Tokyo invented a “kiss transmission machine” in 2011, and the Imagineering Institute in Malaysia also presented a similar gadget called “Kissinger” in 2016.