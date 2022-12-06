Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71.

Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager.

The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. She starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long.

She had her own sitcom on the network, “Veronica’s Closet,” from 1997 to 2000.

Alley made her mainstream debut as the Vulcan Lt. Saavik in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” While the character appeared in two sequels, Alley was replaced in the role by Robin Curtis.

RELATED: Gaylord Perry, 2-time Cy Young winner and former Seattle Mariner, dies at 84

RELATED: Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79