Kirby Nagelhout Construction chosen for Deschutes Public Library projects

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-based Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company has been chosen by the Deschutes Public Library District Board to be the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) for two bond-funded projects: the Central Library at the north end of Bend, and the Redmond Library in that city’s civic center.

“Bringing the voters’ vision to life and creating dynamic new library spaces in Deschutes County is a monumental task, and Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company has the ideal team to help make that vision a reality,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “Like the Library, Kirby Nagelhout Construction has served Central Oregon for decades. We are excited to work with them as we create Library buildings and services to serve the people of Deschutes County for decades to come.”

Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company was chosen by the Library Board following a Request for Proposals in August 2021.

The Library currently has a Request for Proposals for a CM/GC for bond-funded construction work at the East Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver Libraries.

Dunkelberg said that the Library District’s decision to hire a CM/GC puts key players—the Library, the architects, and the contractor—at the table at the same time, giving them a streamlined way to work together to optimize the construction schedule and reduce costs.“

Many agencies in Oregon have used the CM/GC method to alleviate financial risk by minimizing delays and requests for additional work and change orders,” he said. “We believe it’s the best way to be fiscally responsible and complete these large-scale projects on time and on budget.”

Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company is based in Bend, with additional offices in Portland and Pendleton.

With a staff of more than 150 people, KNCC has worked on dozens of large-scale public projects, including schools and civic and community centers, as well as office and commercial spaces, hospitality facilities and more.

“Public projects like these Libraries have a more significant impact on the communities they serve than other projects that come along,” said Jeff Deswert, president of Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company. “This gives us the opportunity to continue to invest our efforts in the community that has provided for us. We support Central Oregon in many ways and now we have the opportunity to support our families that live, learn and play here in Central Oregon.”

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county.

The bond will fund the design and construction of a roughly 100,000-square-foot Central Library adjacent to Highway 20 on Robal Road to serve all Deschutes County residents.

Bond funds will also pay for doubling the square footage of the Redmond Library and will update existing libraries in Downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver.

An estimated timeline for completion of construction and renovation projects is as follows:

Sunriver Library: January 2024

Sisters Library: August 2023

Redmond Library: August 2024

Central Library: September 2024

La Pine Library: August 2023

East Bend Library: January 2024

Downtown Bend Library: February 2025

Deschutes County residents are invited to view the plans for each library and to provide their feedback at www.deschuteslibrary.org/future.