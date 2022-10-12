Alaska’s Bering snow crab, king crab seasons canceled

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska officials have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab.

The Seattle Times reports the move is a double whammy to a fleet from Alaska, Washington and Oregon chasing Bering Sea crab in harvests that in 2016 grossed $280 million.

The closures reflect conservation concerns about both crab species in the aftermath of bleak summer populations surveys.

The decisions to shut down the snow crab and fall king crab harvests came after days of discussions by Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologists and senior agency officials who faced crabbers’ pleas for at least small fisheries.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Using plant-based chemicals to kill invasive catfish

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Removing invasive fish species from Crane Prairie