King County seeks further easing of COVID-19 restrictions

 6/1/2020

SEATTLE (AP) — King County plans to apply for approval to enter into a modified Phase 1 on Monday after Gov. Jay Inslee announced he wouldn’t extend the state’s COVID-19 stay-home orders.

The Seattle Times reports that County Executive Dow Constantine announced Friday that the county, in consultation with officials at Public Health — Seattle & King County, will apply and begin reopening some business activity with limited or modified openings.

The stay-home order, in place since March 23, expired Sunday night.

So far, 26 of the state’s 39 counties are approved to enter Phase 2.

