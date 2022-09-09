King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III says he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and vows to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation.
Charles made his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. He became king on Thursday after the queen’s death.
His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen.
Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.
Charles signals his reign will offer change of tone
As the United Kingdom mourns a beloved queen, the nation is already wondering how King Charles III will reign and whether his monarchy will depart from the traditions of his mother.
If his first full day on the throne is any indication, Charles seemed ready to chart at least a slightly different course.
When the new king traveled to Buckingham Palace for the first time Friday, his limousine snaked through a sea of spectators then stopped short of the palace gates before Charles got out and shook hands with well-wishers.
He looked more like a U.S. president on the campaign trail than the latest steward of a 1,000-year-old hereditary monarchy.