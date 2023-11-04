▶️ Kindred Connections, a safe place for kids in crisis, opening Redmond center

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Kindred Connections, an organization that rallies around families experiencing crisis, is opening a new location in Redmond, hoping to provide a multitude of services to families and kids.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday night at the location at 767 Canal Blvd.

Participating churches mobilize volunteers who build relationships with the families and care for their children when their parents cannot.

“Maybe a parent needs to go to an appointment or is having a baby and their older child doesn’t have a place to stay while they’re doing what they need to do at the hospital. We can care for their children while they do what they need to do as adults,” church and agency liaison for Kindred Connections Jana Hill said.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: ‘Talk to them:’ How to help those experiencing mental health crises

RELATED: Oregon among states suing Meta over alleged harm to children’s mental health

Hill says Kindred Connections has been placing children in host homes while their parents were recovering when needed, but the Redmond location will expedite the placing process.

“This will be the first time that we have a physical space where we can meet families and provide that support,” Hill said. “That will help sustain them and bring resilience to families. So a volunteer might be here and meet a kid and help them learn how to repair a bike or bake a cake, or just sit down and play a game with them,” Hill said.

The Kindred Connection Center will also provide daily homework help, friendly board game competitions and a place for kids to just hang out after school.

Parents can also walk in when the center opens to discuss parenting issues.

Hill says the official opening of the center is not yet known as there is still some paperwork and permitting that needs to be approved, but it is expected to be soon.