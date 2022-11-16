Kina Condit-Chadwick selected for vacant Bend-La Pine school board seat

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors voted Tuesday evening to appoint Kina Condit-Chadwick to fill a vacant school board seat.

Condit-Chadwick, who identifies as non-binary, was selected from a pool of 18 applicants to fill the Zone 7 seat previously filled by Janet Sarai Llerandi-Gonzalez.

They currently work in organizational development, and has worked with many local community organizations including the City of Bend’s Core Area Advisory Board, Embrace Bend and The Father’s Group.

They also have two children of their own in fourth grade and preschool.

“I really appreciated that Kina centered the student experience in every question. Also I think representation is really important and we do not have anyone on our board that has the perspective of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said board member Carrie McPherson Douglass.

Condit-Chadwick will be sworn in during the Dec. 13 Board of Directors meeting.

They said they felt compelled to apply for the opening to help create a place of belonging for all students.

“Growing up, my father was in the military, so I experienced a lot of different school systems. Finding educational spaces where I had the sense that I belonged was absolutely pivotal and a transformational experience for me. I want every student in Bend-La Pine Schools to experience that same sense of belonging,” said Condit-Chadwick. “I am here to listen to people without judgment. I want to hear their stories.”

Condit-Chadwick will serve through June 30, 2023 and indicated they intend to file to appear on the ballot for the seat in May.