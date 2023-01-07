▶️ VIDEO: Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano begins erupting again

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – The Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Since the eruption began Thursday evening, USGS has lowered the alert for the Kilauea volcano to “watch/orange” as scientists say there is no indication lava will flow out of the crater. It was previously raised to “warning/red.”

Friday morning’s overflight video from USGS shows several areas of low lava fountaining in Kīlauea’s Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The island formed during the opening phase of the 2020 eruption has not yet been overtopped by lava from the reawakened activity.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also said initial high effusion rates are declining and no infrastructure is threatened.

Officials added there is currently no threat of significant volcanic ash emission outside of the hazardous closed area within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Experts said there’s no telling when the eruption will end.

