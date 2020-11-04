Morning results show Knopp ahead in race for State Senate seat

Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Knopp appears to have rallied overnight to defeat Democratic challenger Eileen Kiely in the race for State Senate District 27.

Kiely was leading by 700 votes as of 10:40 p.m.

But by Wednesday morning, Knopp was up by about 1,500.

“We worked hard,” Kiely said late Tuesday night after initial returns showed her with a slim lead over Knopp. “But I just feel grateful. I feel honored that so many people have come out and worked for us and voted for me. Really it’s not about me — it’s about the hopes and dreams of Central Oregonians.”

Knopp, of Bend, has held the seat since 2013 and was running for his third term.

He was leading with 51% of the vote.

He did not respond to our request for an interview.

Kiely, an officer for 10 years in the US Naval Reserve and a retired financial controller, told Central Oregon Daily she believed the issues she supports, like a woman’s right to choose and LGBTQ rights, spoke to voters.