Kidz Bop tour coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Kidz Bop is coming to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend for the Never Stop Live Tour on Sept. 8.

Simply put, Kidz Bop are kids performing some of today’s most popular songs, but making the lyrics a little more kid friendly if necessary.

The brand even has its own SiriusXM channel — 77.

In addition to new songs for 2023, choreography and special effects, the tour includes the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage.

Tickets are $25.00 + service fees. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Online presale is Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:00 a.m. The password is LOCAL.

The general sale starts Friday, Jan. 27 at 10:00 a.m. online or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.