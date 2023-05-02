Kids INC after school child care registration in Bend opens next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Registration opens on May 8 for the Bend Park and Recreation District’s Kids INC after school childcare program for the 2023-24 school year.

Kids INC will again offer both full-time and part-time care options. Families selected for part-time spots will have the option to move to full-time care when spaces become available as long as they have indicated they want full-time on their application.

The part-time option was added last fall and BPRD said it was met with positive feedback.

Registration runs from May 8 until May 19 at 4:00 p.m. BPRD says a lottery will be used to determine selection and waitlist status, and applicants will be notified of their status on June 1 and will have until June 12 to secure the space with a first month deposit.

Applications will be taken online at the BPRD website or by phone at 541-389-7275.