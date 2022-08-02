▶️ KIDS Inc. hiring event next week for afterschool childcare

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The school year is five weeks away for students in the Bend-La Pine School District. Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) is still in need of more help for its KIDS Inc. afterschool childcare program.

BPRD is hosting a hiring week Aug. 9-11 to try to fill more than 30 positions.

Part-time and full-time openings include:

Afterschool Childcare/Youth Recreation Leader 1 – little to no experience

Afterschool Childcare/Youth Recreation Leader 2- some experience

Afterschool Childcare/Youth Recreation Leader 3 – minimum 2 years experience

KIDS Inc. hours are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 12:30 pm. – 5:30 p.m.

RELATED: Scholarship, internship program offered to boost Bend afterschool staffing

The positions have several benefits which may include insurance, paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program discounts.

Bend-La Pine high school students who sign up can be eligible for paid internships. Students at Central Oregon Community College and OSU-Cascades may also be eligible for scholarships and credits.

KIDS Inc. employees can also enroll their children at no cost.

The positions are available to anyone 16 and older.

The hiring week event will be at the BPRD District Office at 799 SW Columbia Street. Interview times vary, so applicants need to set up there time by filling out and sending in the interview form.

BPRD is offering a recreation center one-visit pass good for swimming, fitness classes and/or skating to anyone who interviews during hiring week.