Free braces for kids in Central Oregon: Here’s who qualifies

Some kids and young adults in Central Oregon who can’t afford braces are getting the chance to get free orthodontics.

PacificSource Health Plans announced that the nonprofit A Smile For Kids (ASK) will provide free braces to eligible minors who are enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Oregon Health Plan (OHP) in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon. That includes Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook counties and the northern part of Klamath County (Gilchrist and Lakeview).

PacificSource says those with Open Card OHP (Fee For Service) or who are enrolled in another Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) are not eligible for this campaign.

To qualify, eligible people under the age of 21 will need to schedule an orthodontic consultation by Nov. 15 and have a strong medical and aesthetic need for braces. They must also lack financial resources to receive orthodontics treatment outside of the ASK program and be in good standing academically.

Appointments can be booked by calling or texting Smile Central Oregon at 541-771-1765 and leaving a message or emailing smilecentraloregon@gmail.com. Additional information regarding the campaign and the ASK program can be found by calling 541-233-7607.

PacificSource says funding for the program is provided by PacificSource Community Solutions to its Central Oregon Coordinated Care Organization that serves OHP members in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties as well as certain zip codes in Klamath County.