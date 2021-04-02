KIDS Center ‘Healing Hearts Luncheon’ virtual fundraiser set for April 6

KIDS Center of Central Oregon, our area’s only medical-model child abuse advocacy center, is excited to highlight the month of April – Child Abuse Prevention Month – with the Healing Hearts Luncheon, an annual fundraiser and program to raise awareness and vital funds to prevent, evaluate, and treat child abuse in our community.

More than 500 individuals, business owners, community leaders, and others who are committed to protecting children, come together every year for the Healing Hearts Luncheon to show their support by raising $100,000+ on behalf of direct services for KIDS Center.

Free to attend, the Healing Hearts Luncheon on April 6 will be virtually presented via the KIDS Center YouTube channel.

Pre-registration is made available by visiting www.KidsCenter.org.

KIDS Center is excited to announce upbeat and energetic programming by Jason Graham (MOsley WOtta), a visual artist, poet, writer, and musician based in Bend, who will perform an original spoken word at the opening of the Healing Hearts program dedicated to those who endure and overcome abuse – as well as those who work daily to make the world a better and brighter place.

An 8th-grade student of the Cascade School of Music will also perform her original song that she has dedicated to the children who have gone through difficult times or are facing abuse.

The hour-long Healing Hearts Luncheon program also includes a virtual tour of KIDS Center and the announcement of the “Prevention Partners of the Year” awards that go to organizations and businesses that have dedicated time and resources to learn how to better protect children as well as provide concrete support for families in crisis.

KIDS Center performs approximately 350 child abuse evaluations every year.

The cost of a full child abuse evaluation, which includes a child-friendly medical exam, forensic interview, family support, and therapy, is approximately $4,000 per child.

“The Healing Hearts Luncheon goal of raising $100,000+ in funds for direct services will provide vital head-to-toe services and healing for 25 children in Central Oregon.

The Healing Hearts Luncheon is presented by Brooks Resources and Tennant Developments.

Those interested in attending the free, virtual Healing Hearts Luncheon event are instructed to visit www.KidsCenter.org or call (541) 306-6063 to register.

Donations can easily be made online at www.KidsCenter.org.