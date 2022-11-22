▶️ KIDS Center asks your help with gift card drive on Giving Tuesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The nonprofit KIDS Center plans to hold a gift card drive next Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Set on “Giving Tuesday,” a day that encourages people to do good, the nonprofit is asking community members to help local families by donating gift cards for groceries, gas and basic necessities.

Cards can be dropped off in person from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the KIDS Center offices at 1375 NW Kingston Ave in Bend.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come and connect with us, learn a little bit about what they’re what we do. Take two minutes, have a cup of coffee provided by our friends at Kevista Coffee, as well as locally made cookies or cocoa. Drop off a gift card of any kind. Really, anything that is to any business here in central Oregon will go directly to families who are in need,” said KIDS Center Executive Director Gil Levy.

Card donations can also be dropped off anytime during business hours at the KIDS Center offices.

KIDS Center helps children and family members whose lives have been impacted by abuse throughout the High Desert.

RELATED: Bend mayor asks community to open doors to unhoused this winter: Here’s how

RELATED: Shepherd’s House seeking food donations for its Thanksgiving feast