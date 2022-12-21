▶️ KIDS Center gift card drive still needs donations to reach goal

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Through the end of December, you can donate gift cards to help Central Oregon families.

The nonprofit KIDS Center says it is two-thirds of the way to its goal in its gift card drive. They are still looking for donations of physical cards from gas stations, Walmart and Target.

“It might seem little to get a $25 gift card for someone that’s shopping, but for a family, this can just mean so much. So doing something generous can really change someone’s life,” said Ginger Theis-Stevens, Development & Marketing Manager for KIDS Center.

If you want to help, you can mail or drop off your cards at the KIDS Center office at 1375 NW Kingston Avenue in Bend.

