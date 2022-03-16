KIDS Center fundraiser calls on community to speak up, save a child

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

KIDS Center of Central Oregon, our area’s only medical-model child abuse advocacy center, is excited to highlight the month of April – Child Abuse Prevention Month – with the Healing Hearts Virtual Event.

Free to attend, the Healing Hearts Virtual Event on Tuesday, April 5 will be presented via the KIDS Center YouTube channel.

Pre-registration is encouraged and made available www.KidsCenter.org.

The theme of the April 5, 2022 virtual fundraising event – “Speak up. Save a child” – summons the Central Oregon community to be a part of the solution to help end child abuse, one child at a time.

“The 2022 Healing Hearts program offers a special window into how KIDS Center is helping kids heal as well as shares how the community can make a difference by getting trained in child abuse prevention and using your voice to speak up and save a child,” said Gil Levy, Executive Director of KIDS Center. “We encourage all guests to share what they learn at the Healing Hearts Virtual Event with their friends, family, teachers, coaches, and faith leaders – you never know who might need our services.”

During the pandemic, abuse wasn’t being reported as kids were not in school or out in the community, making it harder for adults to spot and report abuse.

KIDS Center has increased their staffing to meet the needs of the dramatic rise in child abuse referrals since schools reopened in 2021.

The Healing Hearts Virtual Event program highlights prevention programming at KIDS Center that guides individuals on ways to detect – and report – suspected child abuse as well as ways in which KIDS Center fosters a positive path for overcoming child abuse with their services, all provided under one roof in a safe, comfortable, and child-friendly space in Bend.

“We will also hear from our therapy services during the 2022 Healing Hearts Virtual Event which will give guests a broader perspective of our full-family support network and how we help create pathways for working through the devastating effects of abuse.” said Levy.

The Healing Hearts Luncheon is presented by Brooks Resources and Tennant Developments.

The Cascade School of Music also contributed to the Healing Hearts Virtual Event with recordings of original songs composed and performed by young music students.

Those interested in attending the free, virtual Healing Hearts event are instructed to visit www.KidsCenter.org, or call (541) 306-6063 to register. Donations can easily be made online at www.KidsCenter.org.

About KIDS Center:

Founded in 1994 and built by the community, for the community, KIDS Center is a privately funded non-profit dedicated to the prevention, evaluation, and treatment of all forms of child abuse.

In a child-friendly environment, KIDS Center provides comprehensive child abuse evaluations to children who may have been abused, seeking to find out what has happened and to provide a path to healing through family advocacy and therapeutic services.

Information about KIDS Center can be found at: KidsCenter.org or by calling, (541) 383-5958.

Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at: 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).