Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan to take destination stewardship with Travel Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Visit Bend’s President and CEO Kevney Dugan announced Saturday that he has taken a new position with the statewide tourism organization Travel Oregon as their VP of Destination Stewardship beginning in February 2024.

Dugan began as CEO of Visit Bend in 2008 after a career with Orvis that took him over much of the West.

Under his leadership, Visit Bend focused on rethinking what a Destination Management Organization could and should be, including a focus on sustainability, workforce solutions and resident sentiment.

During that time, the Bend Sustainability Fund was founded, including the hiring of a Sustainability Director, Serena Bishop Gordon. Beginning in 2021, the fund has given nearly $3 million in taxes generated by tourism spending to organizations that aim to protect, steward or create sustainable experiences in Bend and the surrounding community.

Visit Bend also hired Jamie Eder, Director of Workforce Development and Community Engagement in a position shared with Visit Central Oregon.

“We thank Kevney for his years of dedication to Visit Bend, and are truly excited to work with the remaining team,” said Todd Montgomery, Visit Bend Board Chair. “We are optimistic that this well tenured organization will offer excellent support to the industry and community during this transition.”