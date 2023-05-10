Redmond boxing phenom defeated at National Golden Gloves

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An 18-year-old boxing phenom from Redmond was defeated in his opening bout at the National Golden Gloves competition in Philadelphia Tuesday.

Kevin Ochoa-Limbeck, who Central Oregon Daily News has profiled on his journey to the next level, fell to Aaron Waldon in the single-elimination tournament.

“Kevin lost a close fight last night,” his trainer Richard Miller texted to our Eric Lindstrom. “He did really good though.”

So what’s next?

“Go back home and start over again,” Miller said.

Limbeck won a Silver Gloves National title at the age of 13. He recently moved up to the Golden Gloves division, where he recently won the Oregon state title and the western regional title.

