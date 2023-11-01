Ex-homeless consultant for Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Office indicted; 14 felonies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An Oregon homelessness consultant who was hired by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) last summer has been indicted in Multnomah County on multiple charges including theft, identity theft and aggravated identity theft.

KOIN-TV reports Kevin Dahlgren, who had been employed by the City of Gresham, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 19 counts, including 14 felonies.

According to KOIN, the city released a statement saying officials noticed “suspicious activity had taken place by a City employee” this past March. That employee — identified as Dahlgren — was placed on administrative leave and later resigned.

In a statement Tuesday, DCSO said in the early summer, it was informed that Dahlgren volunteered in homeless camps in Deschutes County. DCSO contacted Dahlgren and ultimately contracted him as a homeless consultant “to conduct outreach and determine the potential impact of the current homeless on safety.”

DCSO said it was contacted by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which asked for help on an active criminal investigation into Dahlgren. The sheriff’s office said, at that point, Sheriff Shane Nelson fired Dahlgren on Aug. 23.

The sheriff’s office said it has fully cooperated with the investigation in Multnomah County.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said it has not received any referrals from law enforcement about investigations into Dahlgren.

Central Oregon Daily News interviewed Dahlgren in June ahead of the clean-up and closure of Hunnell Road in north Bend.