▶️ Trapped husky rescued from sewer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Animal shelter workers in Lexington, Kentucky, rescued a husky trapped in a sewer drain in late November, footage shows.

Video posted by Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control (LAFCC) shows the the young canine named Sebastian stuck in the drain as workers tried to coax him out on November 26. “The spunky Sebastian is now safe and sound,” LAFCC said following the rescue.

Sebastian was reunited with his owner “the following day,” according to local media.

