KENT, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officials from three agencies shot and killed a man suspected of murder in Kent.

The Seattle Police Department says members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force were trying to arrest the suspect on a warrant around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials did not identify the suspect or the crime for which he was being sought.

A Seattle police detective, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detective and a deputy U.S. Marshal fired their weapons striking the suspect.

Law enforcement and Kent Fire Department medics gave medical aid, but the man died at the scene.

