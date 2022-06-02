KENT, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officials from three agencies shot and killed a man suspected of murder in Kent.
The Seattle Police Department says members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force were trying to arrest the suspect on a warrant around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials did not identify the suspect or the crime for which he was being sought.
A Seattle police detective, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detective and a deputy U.S. Marshal fired their weapons striking the suspect.
Law enforcement and Kent Fire Department medics gave medical aid, but the man died at the scene.
SEE ALSO: Teen cyclist injured in Bend hit-and-run, police looking for SUV
SEE ALSO: Bend attempted arson suspect arrested