0.4-acre fire burning near Kelsey Butte SE of Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters were responding Thursday afternoon to an estimated 0.4-acre fire burning about five miles southeast of Bend and due east of Sunriver.

Central Oregon Fire reported at about 1:10 p.m. that the fire is burning on the south side of Kelsey Butte.

Firefighters were able to get a line around the fire. A helicopter was dropping water and a couple of single-engine air tankers were called in.

There is no immediate information on the cause of the fire.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Prescribed burns vital in Oregon, but the only federal training is in Florida

RELATED: What determines which way ‘Smokey’s Arm’ wildfire danger signs point?