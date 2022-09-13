Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand.

Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m.

Air attack, one engine and one overhead personnel were on scene with two engines and two water tenders were on the way.

Just before 5:00 p.m., a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy who responded to the scene told Central Oregon Daily News that “it sounds like they have this one handled.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but there were no signs of lightning activity in that area.

