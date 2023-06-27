▶️ VIDEO: Military jets do fly-by over Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Military jet noise filled the skies of Central Oregon Tuesday.

Fairchild Air Force base near Spokane, Washington, is celebrating 100 years of air refueling by doing flyovers today across the Northwest.

The big plane heard and seen over Central Oregon was identified as a KC-135 Stratotanker followed by a fighter jet.

